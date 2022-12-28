Video shows fire inside northwest Atlanta Walmart

A small fire broke out inside a Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

It happened at the Walmart off Howell Mill Road adjacent to Interstate 75.

Video shared with FOX 5 shows the flames shooting up about 20 feet to just under the light fixtures in the men’s clothing section as people evacuated the store.

The fire was reportedly contained to the immediate area, but the full extent of damage was not released by officials.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Officials respond to a report of a fire at the Walmart off Howell Mill in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police and fire officials have not released said what caused the fire.

No word from Walmart if the store will reopen Thursday as scheduled.