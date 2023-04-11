Deadly shooting at Ashby MARTA station, rail service impacted

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A deadly shooting shuts down rail service at the Ashby MARTA station on April 11, 2023. (FOX 5)

Rail service to the Ashby MARTA station in northwest Atlanta was temporarily suspended Tuesday afternoon after a deadly shooting.

Atlanta Police say just after 4:20 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at the station located at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. MARTA Police say Grady EMS responded to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 5 p.m. and spotted at least a dozen police cars surrounding the station.

MARTA officials say they are running buses from the Vine City, Ashby, Bankhead, and West Lake to connect the line, but rail service is currently not running through Ashby station.

The incident is impacting rail service along the Green and Blue lines.

No word on when service would be restored.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.