Gwinnett County teen missing for over 1 year found in Tennessee

A missing Gwinnett County teen has been found safe over a year after she disappeared from her home in Buford.

Officials say 17-year-old Asata Amun has been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for months.

The backstory:

According to officials, Amun had been missing since Feb. 1, 2024, after she was caught on doorbell video running out the front door of her residence on Westoak Court in Buford. She did not take any personal items with her.

The day before her disappearance, Asata was disciplined by school administrators, which detectives believe may have contributed to her sudden departure.

Asata's family said they were deeply concerned over her disappearance and said that she did not say anything about running away before she vanished.

For months, investigators have been working to find the teen, sending out requests for information in the hopes someone would be able to locate her and get her back safely.

What we know:

On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Department said that a teen who had been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services since February 2024 had been identified as Amun.

According to investigators, Amun had been using an alias after she was taken into their custody. A breakthrough happened when a case manager noticed inconsistencies in her story that led officials to look into missing children in Georgia.

What's next:

Officials are now working to transfer Amun into the custody of the Georgia Department of Family & Children Services.

The investigation into her disappearance remains active.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.