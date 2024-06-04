16-year-old Buford girl missing since Feb. 1, police asking for help

article

The search continues for 16-year-old Asata Amun, who has been missing since Feb. 1. Asata was last seen on doorbell video running out the front door of her residence on Westoak Court in Buford. She did not take any personal items with her.

The day before her disappearance, Asata was disciplined by school administrators, which detectives believe may have contributed to her sudden departure. Despite previous news releases and social media posts by the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD), there has been no documented communication with Asata since she vanished, and no new information has surfaced regarding her whereabouts.

Asata’s family is deeply concerned, noting that she did not speak of running away before she left. They are hopeful that someone may come forward with information that could help locate her.

Asata is 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The GCPD is actively investigating this case and urges anyone with information to come forward. Those with information can contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.