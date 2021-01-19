As Georgia ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations, demand still far outweighs supply

"As people get in and cancel appointments, some do tend to pop up," she says.

Larry Braden, President of Lacey Drug Company, an independent pharmacy company offering vaccinations at its Acworth and Marietta stores, says they are also experiencing lag times between shipments of the vaccine.

One of their pharmacies vaccinated about 80 customers Monday.

But, by lunchtime Tuesday, Braden says, they had not still received their next shipment of vaccine.

"We cannot schedule appointments for people to come in, of course, until we know that we have the vaccine onsite," Braden says. "At the moment, we're down to about 50 doses, and we have that many or more people scheduled."

As happy as Sue Landa is to be a card-carrying member of the first-dose club, there is one small problem.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

She doesn't know where she is going to get her second dose.

Kroger is not scheduling follow-up doses right now, Blaylock says.

She says pharmacists and pharmacy technicians will be following up with people to schedule their second dose down the road.

The company hopes to have a system in place soon that will allow people to schedule both doses at the same time.

Landa, who received the Moderna vaccine, says she was told she was on her own to schedule her booster vaccination.

"I don't need it for 28 days," Landa says. "But, I think part of it is they don't know if they're going to have the vaccine."

The Georgia Department of Public Health says people do not need to return to the same provider for their second dose, but they do need to stick with the same manufacturer for both shots.

The GA DPH has created a vaccine locator at https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site

that allows residents to search for providers in their county.

For Ingles Market vaccine locations, visit:

https://www.ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations

For Kroger vaccine locations, visit:

https://www.krogerhealth.com/services/covid/covid-vaccine-availability

For Publix vaccine locations, visit:

https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/georgia

For Lacey Drug Company locations, visit: