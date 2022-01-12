As COVID-19 cases surge, CDC says it will update its mask guidance

If you have been wearing the same cloth masks for months, Kaiser Permanente Georgia physician and epidemiologist Dr. Felipe Lobelo says now is a good time to switch to a higher-filtration one, like an N95 respirator.

"Any mask is better than no mask," Dr. Lobelo says."But, obviously, we want to have more layers of protection in a mask that is well-fitted against your face."

Under the current CDC mask guidance, last updated in October prior to the omicron surge, people are encouraged to wear a mask with two or more layers of breathable fabric that fits snuggly and has a nose wire.

In that guidance, the agency discourages using "surgical" N95 respirators, which it says should be prioritized for healthcare workers.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says her agency is working on updating its guidance, which some experts say is outdated.

"We will provide information on improved filtration that occurs with other masks, such as the N95, and information the public needs about how to make a choice and which mask is the right one for them," Dr. Walensky says. "But, most importantly, we want to highlight that the best mask for you is one that you can wear comfortably."

Back in 2020, when personal protective equipment was in short supply, people were discouraged from wearing N95 respirators.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients says there is no longer a shortage of respirators.

OMICRON SYMPTOMS: COVID-19 OR A COMMON COLD?

"Today the N95 mask are widely available, and the government has a strong stockpile of over 750 million masks for health care workers and first responders," Zients says. "Right now, we are strongly considering options to make more high-quality masks available to all Americans."

Dr. Lobelo says surgical masks offer a higher level of protection than cloth masks.

Other masks, like the KN95 and KF94 masks, offer additional high-filtration options.

Lobelo recommends wearing the highest filtration mask you can find for the next months or so, as omicron cases are expected to peak and then begin to drop.

"This surge is going to be much faster than the others," Dr. Lobelo says. "We're not asking for 3 months. But, for the next 4 weeks or so, we really need to up our game in terms of properly using good masks when we are outside the house."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE