Man injured in shooting in SW Atlanta, police investigating

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place. SW.

At the scene, officers found a 63-year-old male victim who investigators believe had been grazed by a bullet while inside a vehicle.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital. He is expected to survive from his injuries.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.