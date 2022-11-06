One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting

article

Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning.

Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.

Officers apprehended 30-year-old Jonathan Powell. They said he was still carrying the weapon used in the attack.

Clayton County police tape off the scene of a shooting crime near the 6300 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The victim, 29-year-old Willie Tucker, was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials transported him to the hospital where he later died.

So far, investigators were able to determine that Powell and Tucker knew each other. They had some sort of argument that escalated into the deadly shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jonathan Powell, arrested in Jonesboro, Ga. for the shooting death of 29-year-old Willie Tucker. (Credit: Clayton County Police Department) From: Supplied

Powell was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.