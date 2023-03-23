2nd arrest in deadly Clayton County barbershop shooting, 3 more on the run

article

Two people are now in custody for a deadly shooting which claimed the life of a Clayton County barber in April 2022.

Rontavius Deon Holt was arrested by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Jaimonnie Watkins-Causey was arrested back in July 2022 in Florida. He has since been extradited back to the Clayton County Jail on the same charges as Holt.

Jamoriyan Keon’Tai Eutsey and two unidentified men are still wanted for the crime.

Clayton County Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at the River Station Shopping Plaza on April 2, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Clayton County Police say Watkins-Causey and the group of men walked into the Da Barbers Lab in the River Station Plaza located in the 5400 block of River Station Blvd on April 2, 2022, to try to collect from one of barbers working there. He told police he was owed $900 for marihuana.

Anthony McClain, who is the son of the owner of the barbershop, was not the target and stepped outside when the men entered the business demanding the money, police say.

The fight inside the barbershop spilled outside into the parking lot. Police say a shootout broke out. One of those bullets hit McClain in the face. He died at the scene.

The Clayton County Police Department are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective A. Rosa at 678-310-4708.