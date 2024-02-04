Arrest made in Lawrenceville bakery owner's shooting death

article

Lawrenceville police have made an arrest connected to the death of a Lawrenceville bakery owner who was gunned down at his store.

The shooting happened at Fejzic Bakery located off Scenic Highway around 7 a.m. Saturday. The owner, 37-year-old Ervin Fejzic, was found shot in the parking lot. Medics attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Ervin Fejzic (Lawrenceville Police Department)

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Leroy Taylor, of McDonough in connection with the crime. Taylor is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Taylor was taken into custody at the Gwinnett County Jail. Police say he is the only suspect in the case.

Leroy Taylor (Lawrenceville Police Department).

Fejzic's shooting death shocked the tight-knit community of Bosnian residents in Lawrenceville, who remembered him as a quiet family man who had just welcomed his second child into the world.