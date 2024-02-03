Shooting at Lawrenceville bakery leaves 37-year-old man dead

article

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting incident early Saturday morning, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department. The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. at Fejzic Bakery, located at 259 Scenic Highway.

Upon receiving a 911 call reporting a person being shot, police were dispatched to the scene. They discovered an unconscious male in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics attempted to revive the man but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives spent the day processing the crime scene, seeking witnesses, and reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to piece together the events that led to the tragedy.

Authorities are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Gwinnett Drive and Scenic Highway at the time of the incident to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to contact Lawrenceville Police Detective Sampson at GSampson@LawrencevillePD.com or by phone at 770-670-5145. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting their website.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin

A motive behind the deadly shooting is still under investigation.