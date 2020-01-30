Arrest made in Jonesboro sports bar shooting

Police in Jonesboro said they made an arrested in a shooting at a sports bar on Thursday night.

William Griffin, 66, surrendered to police around 3 a.m. Friday. He was charged in connection to the shooting at the Sports Café located at 8501 Tara Blvd. a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Griffin, who is married, confronted another woman with whom he had been involved at the bar. Just outside, the two got into a fight and investigators said Griffin grabbed the woman by her hair and then pistol whipped her.

Police said Griffin shot the woman in the shoulder and then fled the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, but is expected to recover from her injuries.

No one else was injured.

The woman’s name has not been releaed.