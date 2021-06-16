Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting at DeKalb County gas station

article

Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station in April.

Altavelius Wheeler, 21, of Decatur, was charged with malice murder.

Deputies said Wheeler was wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of Paul Anthony Docks. Docks was in the parking lot of the BP gas station located on the northeast corner of the intersection of S. Hairston and Redan roads on the afternoon of April 26 when he was gunned down.

DeKalb County police said Docks suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

After speaking with several witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance videos, police took out warrants for Wheeler. That warrant states "Wheeler was seen shooting a handgun as he leaned out of a vehicle window of a vehicle while passing a gas station."

A motive in the deadly shooting has not been released.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with the U.S. Marshals and the Atlanta Police Department made the arrest on Wednesday. Wheeler was booked into the DeKalb County jail.

