Man dies in drive-by shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Monday afternoon, police said.

Crime scene tape blocked off the parking lot of the BP gas station located on the northeast corner of the intersection of S Hairston and Redan roads for most of the afternoon following the shooting.

DeKalb County police said a man was shot outside by a passing car. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said they know the man’s identity, but are not releasing his name until his next of kin is notified.

Investigators did not release any information regarding the possible shooter.

They are hoping surveillance video caught a good look at their suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

