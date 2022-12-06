Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made in deadly double shooting of two teens at southeast Atlanta apartment

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Darshae Barnes article

Darshae Barnes (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Police say officers have arrested the man wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting in southeast Atlanta over the summer.

Darshae Barnes was charged with two counts each of murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit murder as well as a single count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Barnes was wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of Jamarquez McCrary and Nyriek Olds at an apartment complex along Moury Avenue SE on the afternoon of June 19. The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just days later, investigators released video of a person of interest leaving the scene around the time the deadly shootings took place.

Monday, police released a mugshot of Barnes after warrants were taken out for the teen.

Police have not released what led officers to Barnes’ location or how he was taken into custody.

A motive behind the shooting was still under investigation.

Barnes was booked into the Fulton County Jail without incident, police say.