Man wanted for June double-homicide in southeast Atlanta

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened over the summer at 187 Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

On June 19, the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call about a person shot. They found two adult male victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite both Atlanta Fire and Grady EMS reporting to the scene to save Jamarquez McCrary and Nyriek Olds, both victims died.

Homicide investigators began working the case to figure out what happened. That's when they identified Darshae Barnes Jr. as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

A warrant has been secured for his arrest, now investigators say they need the public's help finding him.

Anyone with information on Barnes Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 404-577-8477.