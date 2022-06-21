Investigators seek person of interest in SW Atlanta apartment complex shooting

article

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are asking for the publics help in identifying a person of interest who they say was leaving the crime scene from a shooting that left two teens dead at a SW Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers say the shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 187 Moury Ave SW, where two teens were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died on the scene from their sustained injuries, despite life-saving efforts from medics.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department released a video of a person of interest who they say was caught on camera "leaving the scene."

In the video, an individual in a red hoodie, dark colored pants, and yellow shoes can be seen running away and disappearing around the corner.

The Atlanta Police Department has provided close-up visuals of the person of interest, as listed below.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Closeup of a person of interest Atlanta police say was leaving the crime scene related to Sunday's apartment shooting that left two teens dead. (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information on the person of interest identity, please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

A reward of up to $2 thousand dollars is available for the arrest and indictment of the suspect if you are found eligible, Atlanta Police Department officials said.