Arrest made in deadly Fourth of July stabbing in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the July 4 stabbing death of a woman on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

Authorities said Demitrus Davis was taken into custody on Oct. 6.

Davis is facing multiple charges, including murder, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, rape, and sodomy.

His charges stem from the homicide of 63-year-old Annette D. Santos, who was found unresponsive and stabbed in the chest on July 4 in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

Medics pronounced Santos dead at the scene.

Davis remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.