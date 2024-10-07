Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in deadly Fourth of July stabbing in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 7, 2024 9:28pm EDT
Demitrus Davis (Fulton County Sheriffs Office)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the July 4 stabbing death of a woman on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. 

Authorities said Demitrus Davis was taken into custody on Oct. 6.  

Davis is facing multiple charges, including murder, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, rape, and sodomy. 

His charges stem from the homicide of 63-year-old Annette D. Santos, who was found unresponsive and stabbed in the chest on July 4 in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW

Medics pronounced Santos dead at the scene. 

Davis remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail. 