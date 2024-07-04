Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
Woman's body found near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, West Lake Ave.

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 4, 2024 2:48pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of a woman in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW near West Lake Avenue NW.

Police say the woman was dead when they arrived. 

The incident is still under investigation and police have not released a cause of death. 

They also have not released any information about the woman. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.