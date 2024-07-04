Woman's body found near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, West Lake Ave.

Atlanta police are investigating the death of a woman in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW near West Lake Avenue NW.

Police say the woman was dead when they arrived.

The incident is still under investigation and police have not released a cause of death.

They also have not released any information about the woman.

