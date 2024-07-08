Medical examiner identifies woman found stabbed to death on Atlanta road

article

Atlanta police have identified a woman who was found stabbed to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW on the Fourth of July.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that they were called to the 2100 block of the road near West Lake Avenue NW after receiving reports of a person who was unresponsive.

Responding officials say they found an unconscious woman who had been stabbed in the chest.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 63-year-old Annette D. Santos.

Investigators have not shared any details about what may have led to Santos's death.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.