Arrest in deadly Stone Mountain gas station shooting

Police said they have made an arrest in a deadly DeKalb County gas station shooting that happened earlier this week.

DeKalb County police said they arrested a suspect, but have not released that person’s name.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Chevron gas station in the 4700 block of Redan Road near Stone Mountain.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot several times, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The man’s name also has not been released.

A motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.