Man critically injured in shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

Police are searching for a gunman who left a man fighting for his life at a DeKalb County gas station.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say they believe someone shot the 31-year-old victim at the Chevron gas station on the 4700 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim and are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

