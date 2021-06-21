Man barricaded inside Newnan home after shooting son, police say

article

The Newnan Police Department said officers are negotiating with a possibly armed man, who is barricaded inside a home after he allegedly shot someone multiple times.

Police were dispatched to the Stonebridge subdivision Monday night on Stonebridge Crossing after receiving a call of shots fired, according to a Newnan Police Department spokesperson.

Police found a man shot multiple times and rushed him to an Atlanta hospital. Police believe the victim's father is the shooter.

Newnan police said the suspect is currently barricaded at the home, and Newnan police are communicating with him.

