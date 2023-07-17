Armed man shot after attacking Pickens County deputies, sheriff's office says

article

A man wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle was shot by deputies in Pickens County Monday after the sheriff's office says he opened fire on them.

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office were called out around 9 a.m. to Ginger Drive in Jasper for a welfare check. It's there they say the man came out of the home and began firing. The deputies returned fire, striking the man.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known.

No deputies were injured.

The names of the man and the deputies involved have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.