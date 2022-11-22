‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for wife’s murder captured

article

The 42-year-old man accused of killing his wife in the driveway of their home in Lovejoy in September has been captured, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Ikuko Thurman was wanted for the shooting death of 47-year-old Livingston Jett on Sept. 9. Investigators say Jett crashed into a mailbox to get away from Thurman moments after he shot the mother of three.

Investigators say Thurman blocked her car in the driveway, walked up to her, and opened fire.

He was quickly placed at the top of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s top ten most wanted list.

Deputies say he was arrested Tuesday with the help of the Lovejoy Police Department and US Marshall’s Office.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.