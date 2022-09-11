Lovejoy Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who fatally shot his wife over the weekend

The search for a suspect police believe to be ‘armed and dangerous’ is underway after a deadly shooting inside a Lovejoy neighborhood Friday night. Authorities in Lovejoy are looking for Ikuko Thurman—the man they say shot and killed his wife in the driveway of their home just after 7:30 pm.

"He pulled around her blocking her, exited his vehicle, walked up to the driver’s windows and fired multiple shots," Police Chief Michael Gaddis told FOX 5.

Police were initially called to the neighborhood in response to a car crashing into a mailbox. It wasn’t long after that officers realized it was the shooting victim, Livingston Jett, who’d crashed her car trying to get away from her husband who’d shot her moments before.

The mangled mailbox that police say Livingston Jett crashed into while trying to get away from her husband. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It was a one vehicle accident…the victim had wrecked her vehicle into a freestanding mailbox column and upon further investigation it was noticed that she had been shot multiple times," Gaddis said.

Thurman, who is now on the run according to police, faces charges of felony murder for firing those fatal shots into Jett’s car.

Neighbor Teonna Gibbs told Fox 5 she witnessed Jett’s car plow into the mailbox and immediately called 911.

"I was in panic-mode, and I was like ‘what’s going on?’, so when I opened the door…it was a lady unconscious," she recalled.

Jett died later that night at an area hospital according to police.

"It broke my heart I couldn’t believe it," another neighbor Nachele Gates said in an interview with FOX 5.

Gates lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. She said she saw some concerning signs in the weeks leading up to it.

"I’ve seen them argue…but you could tell that she wasn’t happy it was stuff going on," she admitted.

Gates said she didn’t know the couple well, but with Thurman still on the run, she’s keeping an eye out for any activity at the home across the street.

"I’m just watching to see if he comes back, so I can call whoever to come get him fast because that was wrong for him," she stated.

Police have since located Thurman’s car, and they’re asking for the public’s help to track him down.

Gaddis told FOX 5 the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit is also assisting Lovejoy police in the search for Thurman.

If you have any information or see him, do not approach him. You’re urged to call 911 and report it instead.