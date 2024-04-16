'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for shooting in Tyrone, police say

article

A man named Shane McCall has been identified as the suspect in a shooting by the Tyrone Police Department.

On April 15 at around 4:40 a.m., officers from the Tyrone Police Department rushed to a local address following reports of a potential shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is anticipated to recover.

The suspect, identified as Shane McCall, had already fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. McCall is believed to be driving a dark blue four-door vehicle, suspected to be a Hyundai Accent. The vehicle bears a sticker in the rear window with the inscription "DB Auto." McCall currently has two warrants for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have issued a warning to the public not to approach McCall or his vehicle if spotted, but instead to immediately contact 911.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Individuals with any pertinent information are urged to reach out to Detective Doug Morris at dmorris@tyrone.org.