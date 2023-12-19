'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for shooting in Griffin

article

Griffin police are looking for a man they say is "armed and dangerous" after a shooting in the early morning hours of Dec. 19.

According to the Griffing Police Department, they responded to a person-shot call at 930 W. Taylor Street. Upon arrival, they found a person near the video gaming machines with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 21-year-old M'Keion Yates. He is believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Nissan Altima with Georgia Tag SEW9844.

Yates has outstanding warrants for Malice Murder and other charges. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement, emphasizing that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The name of the deceased is not currently being released.