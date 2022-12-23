Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
13
Hard Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Friday morning weather forecast

Strong winds from the arctic blast will hopefully dry up any moisture left on the roads before it freezes, but drivers should still be careful.

ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages.

The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency earlier this week, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.

"It may be very hard to get the crews to fix a downed power outage until it’s safe to do so," Kemp said.

GEORGIA WEATHER: ARCTIC BLAST TIMELINE

Winter storm downs trees, causes power outages across metro Atlanta

The freezing winds and rain of the Arctic blast has left thousands of people across Georgia and the metro Atlanta area without power as temperatures dropped overnight.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, nearly 100,000 Georgians are without power as temperatures remain below freezing. 

At an apartment complex off of Farington Drive in Stonecrest, a tree snapped in two and crashed into the building. No one was hurt, but the residents had to be evacuated for their safety., 

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through noon on Saturday in north Georgia counties, where wind chills could make the air feel 20 degrees colder than the actual temperature. A Wind Chill Advisory covers everything south of the mountains, where chills will be 10-15 degrees colder than the actual temperature. This will put most of the FOX 5 area in the single digits or even below zero. 

Arctic blast hits Georgia

Arctic air is bringing the possibility of dangerous black ice and snow to many roadways across Georgia. Good Day's Lindsay Tuman reported live from Dalton, where snow flurries were popping up around the city.

With temperatures that low, officials are warning residents about the threat of black ice caused by the overnight rain. Drivers should remain cautious and expect icy spots. 

Georgia Department of Transportation workers in brine trucks were on the move before the storm even hit, treating 21,000 miles of state roads, interstates, and bridges to try and reduce the possibility of black ice.

METRO ATLANTA WARMING CENTERS: WHERE, WHEN THEY OPEN AHEAD OF FREEZING WEATHER

The arctic blast has also affected travelers expecting to take to the skies for the holidays. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, more than 100 flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Flight delays, cancelations grow as winter storm approaches

It was a day of cancelations and delays at our nation's airports in including at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with more expected over the next few days. It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree, it couldn't come at a worse time as people head out for the holidays.

Airport officials say they have been getting ready for any impacts and have been meeting over the past two days to prepare for the storm.

"We had a winter weather meeting just a short time ago, we had one two days ago as well. So, we're looking and working with our forecasters, and we're working with our partners to make sure that we are prepared," said Andrew Gobeil, a Hartsfield-Jackson Airport spokesman. 

State officials will open warming centers at 18 state parks. Many local governments are also opening warming centers.

The University of Georgia has closed all its campuses on Friday. Stone Mountain Park has suspended all activities, rides, and events. However, there are not many closures and cancelations as many schools have off Friday ahead of the holidays.

James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, urged people to make preparations to survive for 72 hours without power. He urged people to wrap outdoor pipes, leave indoor faucets dripping and open cabinets under sinks to warm pipes. He also warned people not to use grills, camp stoves or generators indoors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stallings asked people traveling away from home during Christmas to make sure neighbors could access their homes in case pipes burst.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.