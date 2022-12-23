Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages.

The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency earlier this week, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.

"It may be very hard to get the crews to fix a downed power outage until it’s safe to do so," Kemp said.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, nearly 100,000 Georgians are without power as temperatures remain below freezing.

At an apartment complex off of Farington Drive in Stonecrest, a tree snapped in two and crashed into the building. No one was hurt, but the residents had to be evacuated for their safety.,

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through noon on Saturday in north Georgia counties, where wind chills could make the air feel 20 degrees colder than the actual temperature. A Wind Chill Advisory covers everything south of the mountains, where chills will be 10-15 degrees colder than the actual temperature. This will put most of the FOX 5 area in the single digits or even below zero.

With temperatures that low, officials are warning residents about the threat of black ice caused by the overnight rain. Drivers should remain cautious and expect icy spots.

Georgia Department of Transportation workers in brine trucks were on the move before the storm even hit, treating 21,000 miles of state roads, interstates, and bridges to try and reduce the possibility of black ice.

The arctic blast has also affected travelers expecting to take to the skies for the holidays. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, more than 100 flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Airport officials say they have been getting ready for any impacts and have been meeting over the past two days to prepare for the storm.

"We had a winter weather meeting just a short time ago, we had one two days ago as well. So, we're looking and working with our forecasters, and we're working with our partners to make sure that we are prepared," said Andrew Gobeil, a Hartsfield-Jackson Airport spokesman.

State officials will open warming centers at 18 state parks. Many local governments are also opening warming centers.

The University of Georgia has closed all its campuses on Friday. Stone Mountain Park has suspended all activities, rides, and events. However, there are not many closures and cancelations as many schools have off Friday ahead of the holidays.

James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, urged people to make preparations to survive for 72 hours without power. He urged people to wrap outdoor pipes, leave indoor faucets dripping and open cabinets under sinks to warm pipes. He also warned people not to use grills, camp stoves or generators indoors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stallings asked people traveling away from home during Christmas to make sure neighbors could access their homes in case pipes burst.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.