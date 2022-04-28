Archie Eversole murder: Rapper's brother asks for murder charges to be dismissed

Alexander Krause's attorney asked a magistrate court judge to dismiss the case after a DeKalb County police detective testified that neither the victim nor anyone else identified Krause as the gunman.

Defense attorney David Schnipper told the court, "At no time during this unfortunate event did the deceased, when he was alive, mention anything about Mr. Krause or if he did it or didn't do it."

Krause is charged with malice murder in the death of his brother, popular Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole.

ATLANTA UNITED PAYS TRIBUTE TO ARCHIE EVERSOLE BEFORE MATCH

The brothers lived together. According to prosecutors Krause broke into Eversole's room the evening of March 25 and shot him. Medics rushed Eversole to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died nine days later.

Detective R.L. Byars testified that, "No one else was at the residence at the time. Mr. Eversole didn't indicate anyone else was at the residence at the time of the shooting.'

Eversole walked to a nearby store to get help the day of the shooting.

Alexander Krause (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).

The detective stated that Eversole told store employees and responding officers that he had been shot at his residence and that the shooter was still there. Krause was alone at the house when officers arrived.

The prosecution said there were signs of a struggle and a significant amount of evidence that tied the defendant to the crime.

After weighing the evidence, the judge ordered the case be bound over to superior court. Krause remains behind bars without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Advertisement

Eversole is best known for the "We Ready" anthem made popular at many Atlanta sporting events.