Atlanta United pays tribute to Archie Eversole before match

His song, "We Ready," typically rallies fans before Atlanta United matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it served as a solemn tribute on Saturday.

The Major League Soccer club paid tribute to Archie Eversole, who died days after he was shot in DeKalb County.

Atlanta United issued a statement after news of his death broke.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."

Atlanta united placed a jersey that read "Archie United," in a chair on the sidelines before Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati.

"We Ready," which usually plays leading up to kickoffs, was accompanied by a halo board tribute to Eversole at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Who is Archie Eversole?

The rapper is best known for his best-selling 2002 single "We Ready" with Bubba Sparxx.

The single became an anthem for the Atlanta United soccer club.

Archie Eversole even created a song specifically for the team, which he talked about on a visit to Good Day Atlanta in 2018.

In that interview, he said that Atlanta was part of everything that he did from his birth in Riverdale.

"Atlanta is the heart of all the music I've ever created," he told Alyse Eady. "And we're a high-energy city."

Eversole died from his injuries on April 3.

Who is Alexander Kraus?

Alexander Kraus is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Arthur "Archie" Eversole.

The mother of both men said she's too devastated to talk about the murder publicly. Archie Eversole's manager, John Williams, got her permission to record a private video explaining why she thinks Kraus is innocent.

"They had no arguments. They had no feuds," she said. "OK, no. And I know that. Yesterday I talked to the neighbor next door. I asked her and I say: Did you hear any arguments? Did you hear any fights? She said no. She didn’t hear nothing. Not that day. Not any other day."

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta Arthur "Archie" Eversole was found shot on March 25 at a Chevron on the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.

His brother, Alexander Kraus, was found at the location of the shooting, a home on the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle.

DeKalb Police haven't provided many additional details.

