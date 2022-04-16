Archie Eversole murder: Mother, manager insist brother is not responsible for Atlanta rapper's shooting death

The mother of Archie Eversole, best known for the 2002 song "We Ready," doesn't believe his brother murdered him, despite what police say.

Alexander Kraus is charged with murdering Archie Eversole at a DeKalb County gas station in March. Police charged Kraus with murder.

The mother of both men said she's too devastated to talk about the murder publicly. Archie Eversole's manager, John Williams, got her permission to record a private video explaining why she thinks Kraus is innocent.

"They had no arguments. They had no feuds," she said. "OK, no. And I know that. Yesterday I talked to the neighbor next door. I asked her and I say: Did you hear any arguments? Did you hear any fights? She said no. She didn’t hear nothing. Not that day. Not any other day."

The family feels not enough was done to save Archie Eversole's life. He died on April 3, nine days after the shooting from blood loss.

Who is Archie Eversole?

The rapper, best known for his best-selling 2002 single "We Ready" with Bubba Sparxx, was a fixture in the Atlanta music scene.

The single became an anthem for the Atlanta United soccer club.

Archie Eversole even created a song specifically for the team, which he talked about on a visit to Good Day Atlanta in 2018.

In that interview, he said that Atlanta was part of everything that he did from his birth in Riverdale.

"Atlanta is the heart of all the music I've ever created," he told Alyse Eady. "And we're a high-energy city."

Who is Alexander Kraus?

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta Arthur "Archie" Eversole was found shot on March 25 at a Chevron on the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.

His brother, Alexander Kraus, was found at the location of the shooting, a home on the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle.

DeKalb Police haven't provided many additional details.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement







