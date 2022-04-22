Archie Eversole murder: Brother denied bond in Atlanta rapper's shooting death

article

A DeKalb County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing his own brother, who is a popular Atlanta rapper.

Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson told a court Alexander Krause would likely flee the jurisdiction and is a danger to the community.

Krause is accused of shooting and killing his brother, popular Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole on March 25 at the brother’s townhouse on Holf Vista Circle.

Prosecutor said the young rapper was sleeping when his brother stormed into his room and shot him in the jaw with a .357 pistol.

"Inside the victim's bedroom you could tell there had been forced entry. The lock on the victim's bedroom door was damaged as well as a portion of the door. You could just tell there had been a struggle" prosecutor Tauri Thomas commented.

The DeKalb District Attorney's Office said there is a long history of violence between the two brothers. Krause's attorney told the court Archie has an open case of battery and disorderly conduct where Krause is the victim.

Archie's manager, John Williams, said the brothers had resolved their issues. He told the court Krause was a peaceful person.

"Things that was said in history of Alex and Archie there have been amends to it. I actually have witnesses who were there and saw the amends they had a complete understanding," Archie's manager John Williams contends.

Mr. Williams said the shooting was an accident, but the judge denied bond for several reasons.

"I'm going to deny the defendant bond based on a couple of things, he's likely to flee the jurisdiction and he is a danger to the community," Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson ruled.

Archie's manager insists the shooting was an accident and said the public will learn more about what actually happened at a preliminary hearing next week.

Who is Archie Eversole?

The rapper is best known for his best-selling 2002 single "We Ready" with Bubba Sparxx.

The single became an anthem for the Atlanta United soccer club.

Archie Eversole even created a song specifically for the team, which he talked about on a visit to Good Day Atlanta in 2018.

In that interview, he said that Atlanta was part of everything that he did from his birth in Riverdale.

"Atlanta is the heart of all the music I've ever created," he told Alyse Eady. "And we're a high-energy city."

Eversole died from his injuries on April 3.

Who is Alexander Kraus?

Alexander Kraus is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Arthur "Archie" Eversole.

The mother of both men said she's too devastated to talk about the murder publicly. Archie Eversole's manager, John Williams, got her permission to record a private video explaining why she thinks Kraus is innocent.

"They had no arguments. They had no feuds," she said. "OK, no. And I know that. Yesterday I talked to the neighbor next door. I asked her and I say: Did you hear any arguments? Did you hear any fights? She said no. She didn’t hear nothing. Not that day. Not any other day."

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta Arthur "Archie" Eversole was found shot on March 25 at a Chevron on the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.

His brother, Alexander Kraus, was found at the location of the shooting, a home on the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle.

DeKalb Police haven't provided many additional details.