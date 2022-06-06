AR-15 sales skyrocket at metro Atlanta store in response to gun control fears

A major Georgia gun store has sold three times its typical number of AR-15 rifles.

It is the high-velocity gun linked to recent mass shootings including the one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Eric Wallace, of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, says sales ticked up 10 days ago.

Wallace says the rifle is popular because of its features including a low recoil and accuracy.

"Stock is good right now," Wallace said. "I am going to buy more."

The weapon, which allows the user to fire dozens of rounds before reloading, is at the center of a national debate over so-called assault weapons.

President Joe Biden last week called for a ban. If that is not possible, Mr. Biden suggested the age to purchase that rifle should be raised from 18 to 21.

Multiple gun owner John Hammond made the hour trip from Griffin to Cobb County to check out a new rifle.

"I just sold an AR to my buddy," Hammond told FOX 5 Atlanta. "I don't want him to be without protection."