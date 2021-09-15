APS to explore vaccine mandate for students, staff

Atlanta Public Schools is considering a vaccine mandate for students and staff.

The superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools says the district is in the very initial stages of looking into the possibility of implementing a mandate.

"We have been looking into it and we are going to begin the stages of engaging with our community. With 50,000 plus students and over 6,000 employees we recognize that stakeholder engagement and socialization of that idea is important," says Dr. Lisa Herrington.

Members of the Georgia Federation of Teachers say they support the school district's attempt to keep students and teachers safe.

Tuesday evening, Marietta City Schools was the first district in Georgia to mandate that all employees get vaccinated or get an exemption. The deadline for that is at the end of October.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.