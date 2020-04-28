Tuesday, April 28, is National Superhero Day.

This day honors both real and fictional heroes.

Batman, Superman, The Flash, and Spiderman are some of the superheroes whose names we recognize, even though they are fictional characters.

Some of our real-life superheroes may not have superpowers or wear capes, but they are also great role models while fighting evil.

Thank you to military personnel, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders, as well as medical professionals for protecting us daily, especially during this pandemic.