Tuesday, April 14, is National Ex-Spouse Day.

This day encourages those who have dissolved a marriage to forgive their former spouse and move beyond any anger or bitterness that may remain.

Some people find that they get along better after a divorce than they did during the marriage.

Whether it is a friendly separation or not, National Ex-Spouse Day encourages former couples to come to terms with things, forgive each other, and to move on.