APD officers recognized for bravery by Atlanta Bar Association

Two officers ambushed by gunfire while exiting a Midtown elevator in June were honored by the Atlanta Bar Association, the Atlanta Polie Department said.

Officers Khuong Thai and Joshua Lovreta, shot at while responding to a shooting at a Midtown apartment building, were named 2021 Atlanta Bar Association's Officers of the Year.

The two officers received awards at the Atlanta Bar Association's 5K on Sept. 11.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a suspect ambushed Officer Khuong Thai and Lovreta on June 30. The gunfire allegedly occurred as soon as they got off the elevator, shooting Thai in the face.

Police said the officers returned fire, striking and killing the gunman, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles.

