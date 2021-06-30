Police: Atlanta officers ambushed by gunfire in elevator of apartment building

The Atlanta Police Department said an officer has been shot Wednesday at an apartment building off Peachtree Street in Midtown.

One officer was shot and in stable condition and another person was killed, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said two officers were ambushed and one was struck while responding to an incident on 710 Peachtree Street. Bryant said the officers were responding to shots fired inside the building.

The address matches the Solace on Peachtree Apartments near the Fox Theatre.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. Officers were "immediately" met with gunfire after exiting an elevator on the eighth floor of the building.

"As soon as the elevator doors opened, they were met with gunfire," Hampton, Jr. said.

Investigators believe the person who shot at officers committed to original shooting, Hampton said.

The police department did not release the name of the police officer who was shot or the person killed.

The mayor called this the "most dangerous aspect" of an officer's job.

"While so many of us run from danger, our officers run into danger," Bottoms said.

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting on Peachtree Street in Midtown. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement officials responded to the scene following the shooting.

Police activity closed several streets. Police said to avoid Peachtree Street between North Avenue and 4th Street.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw law enforcement in tactical gear entering a building. The entrance to the building was taped off.

News of the shooting swept across the city on Wednesday with Gov. Brian Kemp calling for support of the Atlanta Police Department and the wounded officer.

