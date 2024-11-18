APD officer hospitalized after wreck on Downtown Connector

An Atlanta police officer is recovering after officials say he or she was involved in an overnight crash on the Downtown Connector.

The crash happened shortly before 12:25 a.m. near the Interstate 75/85 exit to University Avenue past Interstate 20.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that the police officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The unidentified officer is expected to survive their injuries.

Medics checked out the second driver involved in the crash at the scene.

Officials have not shared details about what led up to the wreck.