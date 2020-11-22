APD officer hit by vehicle while working traffic accident

An Atlanta police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while working a crash scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Officials say the officer was working a traffic accident on the Flat Shoals exit ramp off of Interstate 20 around 3 a.m. when a driver hit him and then fled.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A second officer was also hit by a vehicle while on duty at a traffic accident at nearly the same time. Officials have not given FOX 5 information about that officer's condition or what led up to the crash.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department described both incidents are very concerning.

"Absolutely having two police officers struck within a span of just a few minutes is highly concerning," Major Andrea Webster said." And then the subsequent reckless driving for people trying to get out of the area is concerning as well."

Atlanta police say they were able to catch up to the driver who fled the scene.

They believe they have the person in custody and expect charges to be filed.

