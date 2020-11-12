Apartment maintenance man charged in deadly shooting

Some Buckhead residents are shocked and are left with a lot of questions after police charge their maintenance worker with shooting a man.

And the incident, which ended with the man dying, occurred on the property.

Authorities have revealed few details about the November 7 incident. The deceased, Nicholas Trexler, was in the garage. He and Ryan Hendrix got into some kind of argument.

Police say things escalated and Hendrix shot Trexler.

"Holy crap," said Marckies Jordan. "My maintenance man shot someone where I live."

A different resident said she saw Hendrix the day of the violence because her sink needed a repair.

"He's a good guy," the resident said, believing there is more to the story.

Management at the CB Lofts declined to comment on what happened. They referred questions to corporate higher-ups.

