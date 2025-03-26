Apalachee High School has new football coach after former head coach resigns

article

Apalachee High School has hired Kevin Saunders as its new head football coach, with hopes that he can revitalize the school's program.

What we know:

Saunders, who most recently served as Duluth High School’s defensive coordinator, was officially approved for the position by the school board last night. He is set to begin his new role on April 14.

He will be replacing Mike Hancock, who resigned last month to focus on grief counseling following the tragic school shooting at Apalachee. The shooting claimed the lives of four people, including Ricky Aspinwall, one of Hancock’s assistant coaches.

RELATED: Apalachee High School head football coach stepping down after mass shooting

What's next:

Saunders steps into the role at a challenging time for the school and community, but officials hope his leadership will bring stability and success to the football program.