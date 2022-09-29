Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman

article

Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home.

Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83.

Investigators say she walks in town quite often and witnesses report she was trying to find a ride to PruittHealth of Augusta.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown and gray hair.

Deputies believe she may have been wearing a pink dress when she disappeared.

If you have seen Thurman, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office 706-468-4912.