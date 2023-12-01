Andre 3000 breaks Billboard chart record with flute song

article

Atlanta's own rapper and musician Andre 3000 has broken a Billboard record with a song from his new album "New Blue Sun."

Andre, half of the best-selling hip-hop group OutKast, surprised the world when he announced that his first solo album would be dropping in mid-November.

Instead of rapping, Andre's album featured the eclectic artist playing various flutes on eight tracks.

According to Billboard, the first song in the album, titled "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time" has now become the longest-running song to ever hit the chart.

And the song is even longer than the name - clocking in at 12 minutes and 20 seconds.

With its placement on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 90, Andre beats Tool's "Fear Inoculum," which previously held the record at 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

Coming in third place in lengthy music is Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," which took the top spot in November 2021.

Andre 3000's album also placed No. 1 on Billboard's New Age Albums chart with around 24,000 equivalent album units.