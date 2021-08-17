And the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor is…

Talk about a tasty exclusive!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta feature team traveled to Camp Timber Ridge in Mableton to get the scoop on one of the most highly-anticipated announcements of the year: the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor!

The new cookie will be available to the public starting in January of 2022, joining a list of classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and a more recent addition, Lemon-Ups, which you may remember were unveiled live on Good Day Atlanta back in January of 2020.

So … is the delicious suspense getting to you yet? Click here for more information on the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta – and click the video player in this article to find out what flavor might just be your new favorite when Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2022!

