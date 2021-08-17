Expand / Collapse search
And the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor is…

Girl Scouts reveal new cookie flavor

The new cookie will be available to the public starting in January of 2022, joining a list of classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and a more recent addition, Lemon-Ups, which you may remember were unveiled live on Good Day Atlanta back in January of 2020.

MABLETON, Ga. - Talk about a tasty exclusive!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta feature team traveled to Camp Timber Ridge in Mableton to get the scoop on one of the most highly-anticipated announcements of the year: the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor!

The new cookie will be available to the public starting in January of 2022, joining a list of classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and a more recent addition, Lemon-Ups, which you may remember were unveiled live on Good Day Atlanta back in January of 2020

So … is the delicious suspense getting to you yet?  Click here for more information on the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta – and click the video player in this article to find out what flavor might just be your new favorite when Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2022!

