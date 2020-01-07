New Girl Scout Cookie revealed on Good Day Atlanta

We’re only a few days into 2020, but one of the year’s biggest mysteries is about to be solved — and it’s happening live on Good Day Atlanta!

The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta are finally ready to unveil the brand-new cookie for this year’s Girl Scouts Cookie Campaign. The new cookie — which has been teased for weeks on social media — with join Girl Scout classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and Trefoils among others, all of which officially went on-sale digitally January 1st and will be available in cookie booths starting February 10th.

Not that we need to tell you, but the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a mainstay in communities across the country, and is touted as the “largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.” What you might not know is how long the program has been around — the sale of cookies as a fundraiser for troop activities began as early as 1917, and by 1937, more than 125 Girl Scout councils were selling cookies.

While the enthusiasm for Girl Scout Cookies hasn’t changed, the methods of ordering them have. Girl Scouts still sell using order cards (you know, the ones your office colleagues bring in every year!), but cookies are also sold through the Digital Cookie platform (available through March 13th) and at cookie booths (open February 10th through April 30th). More info on the Girl Scout Cookie Program may be found online here.

So…back the big story. What’s the newest Girl Scout cookie? Click the video player to find out!