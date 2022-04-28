Snellville Amber Alert: Abducted 4-year-old found safe, suspect in custody

article

Police in Snellville said a 4-year-old girl whose abduction prompted a statewide alert Thursday afternoon has been found safe.

Valery Molina was taken from a home in the 1800 block of Englewood Way in Snellville, police said.

Police said 24-year-old Alfred Molina took the child.

Shortly a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, was issued, police said they located the young girl and the 24-year-old suspect.

Police have not released details surrounding the abduction or the finding of the girl.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.