Amber Alert canceled: 3 Alabama children safe, father in custody

Three young children, ranging in ages from six months to 6-years-old, are safe, and their father is in custody after deputies say they were taken from a crime scene in Alabama.

Stephen Channing Pruitt, 31, was taken into custody by police late Tuesday evening, just hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

WBMA reports Pruitt, who is the children's father, assaulted the children's mother several hours ago and took the children from their home along Mudd Street in Ohatchee, Alabama

The Calhoun County sheriff's office says an Amber Alert was promptly issued because they were concerned the children could be in danger.

No word on where they were found, but authorities say they are safe.

It was not immediately clear if the father will be facing charges.

Ohatchee is located about 40 miles west of the Georgia state line and about 50 miles northeast of Birmingham.