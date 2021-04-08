Amanda Gorman becomes first poet on Vogue Magazine's cover

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman is on the cover of Vogue Magazine's May issue.

She's the first poet to ever do so.

On Twitter during the announcement of the cover, Vogue calls Gorman "much more than a literary star" and a "phenomenon in the making."

On the cover, Gorman is wearing a Louis Vuitton blanket styled in a dress that is inspired by African textiles.

It was designed by Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director.

Gorman says she's honored to be on the cover.

She also says she's turned down nearly $17 million in deals since the Inauguration.

